BCCI arranges special train for IPL teams as PBKS vs DC match called off midway amid security concerns BCCI arranged a special train to evacuate IPL teams PBKS and DC after their Dharamshala match was abandoned mid-game due to security threats near the India-Pakistan border.

New Delhi:

In a rare and extraordinary step, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arranged a special train to safely transport players, coaching staff, and officials of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) from Dharamshala to Delhi after their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash was abruptly abandoned on Thursday.

The match, held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, was halted during the first innings due to emergency alerts and rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border. With players from both teams already on the field, an air raid warning issued in nearby cities such as Jammu and Pathankot prompted security officials and organisers to suspend the game as a precautionary measure.

At the time of the interruption, Punjab Kings had made a strong start, reaching 122 for 1 in just 10.1 overs. Opener Prabhsimran Singh remained unbeaten on 50 off 28 deliveries, while his partner Priyansh Arya had earlier scored a rapid 70 off 34 balls before falling to T. Natarajan.

With commercial flights currently suspended at Dharamshala’s Gaggal Airport and nearby airfields in Kangra and Chandigarh due to heightened security threats, the BCCI acted swiftly to coordinate a safer travel option. A special train will now transport approximately 300 individuals—including players, team staff, and broadcasting personnel—from Pathankot to Delhi under enhanced security.

Northern Railways' Chief Public Relations Officer confirmed the arrangement, stating, “A special train to carry IPL teams of Punjab and Delhi will run tomorrow from Pathankot to Delhi. For security reasons, the exact timing and route will not be disclosed.”

The unprecedented move underlines the seriousness of the evolving security landscape in the region, with defence forces on high alert amid retaliatory exchanges along the border.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the continuation of the IPL 2025 season. Sources indicate that the BCCI is in urgent discussions with franchise representatives and security officials to assess the feasibility of completing the tournament. Growing concern among international players over safety could potentially impact the schedule ahead.