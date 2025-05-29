BCCI announces schedule for Australia's tour of India, three ODIs to be played just before Women's World Cup The Women's World Cup is set to take place in India this year. Ahead of the mega event, India and Australia will lock horns in the three-match ODI series. The series will be the final preparation for both teams as Australia aim to defend their title.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), today, announced the schedule for the Australia Women's tour of India in September. The two teams will lock horns in the three-match ODI series just before the Women's ODI World Cup. Notably, India will host the 50-over Women's World Cup this year, scheduled to be played from September 29 to October 26. However, the schedule for the tournament is yet to be released.

Having said that, facing Australia in the lead-up to the mega event will be a huge thing for the Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur. Before this series, for now, India are only facing England later this month. The two teams will lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs from June 28 to July 22. Apart from these two series, the Indian Women's team is not scheduled to play against any other team, home or away, for now.

Coming back to Australia's tour of India, all three ODIs between the two teams will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The three matches will be played on September 14, 17, and 20, respectively and all fixtures will be played under the lights with 1.30 PM IST being the start time.

Australia Women's tour of India - Schedule

September 14 - 1st ODI: 1:30 PM IST

September 17 - 2nd ODI: 1:30 PM IST

September 20 - 3rd ODI: 1:30 PM IST

Meanwhile, the BCCI also announced the schedule for Australia and South Africa Men's A tours of India later this year. Australia A team is touring India for two multi-day fixtures and three One-Day matches while South Africa A team will face India A in two multi-day and three One-Day matches.

Australia A Men's tour of India - Schedule

September 16 to September 19 - 1st Multi-Day: Lucknow

September 23 to September 26 - 2nd Multi-Day: Lucknow

September 30 - 1st One-Day: Kanpur

October 3 - 2nd One-Day: Kanpur

October 5 - 3rd One-Day: Kanpur

South Africa A Men's tour of India - Schedule

October 30 to November 2 - 1st Multi-Day: BCCI Centre of Excellence

November 6 to November 9 - 2nd Multi-Day: BCCI Centre of Excellence

November 13 - 1st One-Day: Bengaluru

November 16 - 2nd One-Day: Bengaluru

November 19 - 3rd One-Day: Bengaluru