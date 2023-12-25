BCCI announces India women's squads for white-ball series against Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced two squads of 16 members each for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team in both series and will have Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

Fresh from two consecutive historic Test wins over England and Australia, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side shifts its attention towards the white-ball circuit. The Women’s Selection Committee has named an unchanged T20I squad (that played against England) for the Australia series.

Though the Indian team had to suffer a 2-1 defeat at home against Heather Knight's side in the recent three-match T20I series, the two consecutive Test wins have lifted the spirits of the team and it may reflect in the outcome of the white-ball series.

India's ODI squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

India's T20I squad:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

India vs Australia ODI series schedule:

S. No. Date Match Venue Time 1. 28 December, 2023 1st ODI Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 1:30 PM (IST) 2. 30 December, 2023 2nd ODI Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 1:30 PM (IST) 3. 2 January, 2024 3rd ODI Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 1:30 PM (IST)



India vs Australia T20I series schedule:

S. No. Date Match Venue Time 1. 5 January, 2024 1st T20I DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

7:00 PM (IST) 2. 7 January, 2024 2nd T20I DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

7:00 PM (IST) 3. 9 January, 2024 3rd T20I DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

7:00 PM (IST)

