BCCI announces India women's squad for Ireland ODIs: Harmanpreet Kaur rested, Smriti Mandhana to lead

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland women, set to begin on Sunday, January 10. Regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur was rested alongside pacer Renuka Singh Thakur while Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav also didn't find a place. Opener Smriti Mandhana will lead the side in Harmanpreet's absence, as she has done on previous occasions when the regular skipper wasn't available.

Shafali Verma too continued to be ignored as her 197 off 115 wasn't enough for her to return to the Indian ODI side. With the likes of Shafali, Arundhati and Radha being named in the Senior Women's Challenger Trophy squads, it was expected that they could be on the sidelines once again. Following the ODI series debacle against Australia, India came back to the winning ways, getting home in the ODIs 3-0 against the West Indies.

The three-match ODI series against Ireland kicks off on January 10, with the remaining matches to be played on January 12 and 15. All three matches will have an 11 AM IST start and will take place at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

India's squad for Ireland ODIs: Smriti Mandhana (C), Deepti Sharma (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Raghvi Bist, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwer, Titas Sadhu, Saima Thakor, Sayali Satghare