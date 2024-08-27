BCCI announces India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup, Yastika Bhatia makes comeback

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India women.

The BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team and she will have Smriti Mandhana as her deputy.

There is an injury cloud hovering over the participation of bowling allrounder Shreyanka Patil and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia. Shreyanka suffered a fractured finger while playing for India at the ACC Women's Asia Cup in the game against arch-rivals Pakistan.

The injury had ruled her out for the remainder of the tournament. On the other hand, Yastika was a part of India's squad for their tour of Bangladesh but got injured during the first T20I and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament.

A media release issued by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirms that the participation of Yastika and Shreyanka in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is subject to medical clearance. The squad named for the World Cup has only one change compared to the one that played the Asia Cup - Yastika has come in place of Uma Chetry.

Uma has not been named in the 15-member squad for the tournament. She is one of the three travelling reserves named by the board. Saima Thakor and Tanuja Kanwar are the two other players named in the travelling reserves.

Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy will shoulder the burden of India's fast bowling department. The spin department looks fairly settled. Asha Sobhana will bring the leg-break option, Deepti Sharma will chip in with her off-breaks and Radha Yadav will provide the left-arm orthodox variation to Harmanpreet.

India's squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalata, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan, Arundhati Reddy.

Travelling Reserves: