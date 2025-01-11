Saturday, January 11, 2025
     
  BCCI announces India's squad for T20I series against England; Mohammed Shami returns, Axar Patel named VC

BCCI announces India's squad for T20I series against England; Mohammed Shami returns, Axar Patel named VC

The veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has been included in India's T20I squad for the five-match T20I series against England starting on January 22. Suryakumar Yadav leads the young Indian side with Axar Patel being his deputy.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Published : Jan 11, 2025 20:27 IST, Updated : Jan 11, 2025 20:37 IST
India squad for England series
Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami returns to international cricket after 14 months

The BCCI announced India's highly-anticipated squad for the upcoming T20I series against England on Saturday, January 11. The star bowler Mohammed Shami returned to international cricket after a gap of 14 months, in a major boost to India's preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shami, 34, last played international cricket during the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 and the T20I game during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Shami is expected to gain match fitness ahead of the ODI series against the Three Lions and the Champions Trophy starting on February 19. 

India's squad for the T20I series against England

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk). 

India vs England T20I series schedule

22 January: First T20I vs England (Eden Gardens)

25 January: Second T20I vs England (Chennai)

28 January: Third T20I vs England (Rajkot)

31 January: Fourth T20I vs England (Pune)

2 February: Fifth T20I vs England (Wankhede)

More to follow...

