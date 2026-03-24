BCB's new chief selector Bashar wants Shakib Al Hasan's comeback for longer term

New Delhi:

Newly-appointed chairman of national selectors Habibul Bashar wants a longer comeback for Shaib Al Hasan into the international fold. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday named Bashar as their new chief selector, replacing the outgoing Gazi Ashraf Hossain.

Bashar is not new to selection as he was in the selection panel from 2011 to 2024 when Faruque Ahmed, Akram Khan, and Minhajul Abedin were chief selectors. As he now leads the selection panel, Bashar spoke on the pressing question of Shakib Al Hasan and his future.

Bashar speaks on Shakib's comeback

The chief selector said that he wants Shakib's comeback for a longer period and not a short one. "There is not much time left before the New Zealand series and I am not sure how much cricket Shakib has been involved with. From what I know about him, he is not a guy who will come tomorrow and play the day after. He needs preparation too. It's not a place of emotion. Definitely if we are thinking about Shakib, we will think in the long-term," Bashar said at at SBNS on Tuesday.

"I don't think about Shakib coming for a single series and then leaving. If we can get service from him, we will want that he provides that for a long time. In that regard, preparation is very important. First things first, he is definitely in the plans. You see there are talks about him in regards to the New Zealand series which is why I want him to come prepared for a longer time. I think he still has two years.

"Many talk about retirement, for instance, we have seen talks of Mushfiqur Rahim's retirement. I have said that the longer they play, it's better for us. The more we can include them, it's better for the side. And when we pick them, it's not so that they can come and retire. I want him for the longer term, at least to have that plan where he can play the 2027 World Cup. So my plans are not for one series," he said.

Bashar says he does not care about trolling

The 53-year-old stated that he will listen to his heart while taking decisions at the BCB and will not think about trolling or criticism. "I know I won't be right all the time as I am human and can make errors. But when it comes to my judgments I will do what my heart says. If I have to hear words [criticism] for it, I am willing to take it and I have taken the job after accepting that among 10 people, five will call me right and five will call me wrong."

"Whether it is being trolled or being criticized by the press I am not bothered about it. I went through all this when I was the captain and my main job is to work with the team and it won't be hampered by anyone's writing," he said.

First aim to directly qualify for the ODI World Cup 2027: Bashar

The selector then revealed his first aim with the team as he will take over the charge next month, stating that he wants the team to directly qualify for the ODI World Cup 2027. Bangladesh are currently placed in ninth spot in the ODI rankings and will need to be in the top eight before the time runs out to ensure a direct entry in the tournament.

"I mean our first target is to qualify directly. That is the primary target. But more important than that is that we are consistent in performance. Whether in team selection or in our performance, this will be a big focus definitely," he said.

"And since there are many matches this year, I think we have to work with a larger group. Back-to-back series are there. So we have to expand the players' pool a bit more. Everyone should do well. If outside the 14-15 squad there are maybe 10 or 15 more players, working with this group is very important. If we can prepare this group very well, then I think we will not have problems," he said.