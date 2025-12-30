BCB postpones today's Bangladesh Premier League matches following former PM Khaleda Zia's death The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to postpone today's matches in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. The board has stated that the revised fixtures will be communicated soon.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has called off today's Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches after Khaleda Zia, the country's former and first female Prime Minister, died in the morning. The announcement came soon after the news of Zia's death and just a couple of hours before the start of the first match of the day between the Sylhet Titans and the Chattogram Royals at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

For the unversed, Zia served two terms as Bangladesh's Prime Minister, from 1991 to 1996 and 2001 to 2006. She was the wife of Ziaur Rahman, Bangladesh's former President. She was also the chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) that had founded by her husband.

"The BCB recalls with gratitude her [Zia's] constant blessings and good wishes for the progress of cricket in this country. During her tenure as Prime Minister, she provided outstanding support for the development of cricket in Bangladesh, significantly contributing to improvements in cricket infrastructure and the sport's growth nationwide. Her vision and encouragement helped pave the way for many of the advancements the game enjoys today.

"In respect of the nation's mourning and in honour of Begum Khaleda Zia's legacy, the BCB announces that today's scheduled Bangladesh Premier League matches have been cancelled and will be rescheduled. Further details on the revised fixtures will be communicated in due course," BCB said in a statement.

BPL 2025-26 season got underway on December 26

Meanwhile, the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) got underway on December 26 and a total of six matches have so far taken place. The second game on the day was scheduled to take place between Dhaka Capitals and the Rangpur Riders. Rajshahi Warriors are currently on top of the table with seven wins, with two wins from three matches

