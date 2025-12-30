Have CSK found their death overs specialist bowler for IPL 2026? Ravi Ashwin gives his verdict Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin keeps a tab on all the cricket happening around the globe now and then. With the BBL in progress, he is following the tournament closely and has passed a verdict on CSK's death bowling option for IPL 2026.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have shown a lot of faith in youngsters for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their auction revolved around selecting the young players and they splurged Rs 14.2 crore each on Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer. However, the franchise didn't seem to have addressed the death bowling woes, as they couldn't secure Matheesha Pathirana's services after releasing him. However, Ravi Ashwin feels that their death bowling looks sorted with Nathan Ellis performing well in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL).

Notably, CSK didn't release Ellis despite playing him in only one game in IPL 2025. They had signed him for Rs 2 crore at the auction. But he has impressed so far while leading the Hobart Hurricanes and came up with a player of the match performance on Monday against the Melbourne Renegades in the 15th match of the season.

He returned with figures of 3/30 in his four overs and played a key role in restricting the opposition to just 162 runs, and the target was later chased down easily by the Hurricanes with an over and four wickets in hand. This is when Ashwin took to X as he felt that Ellis could be a really good option in the back end of the innings for CSK, especially at Chepauk, during IPL 2026.

"The men in yellove will be happy with how he’s been shaping up. 4-0-30-3 for Hobart Hurricanes today. Most importantly, 2-0-15-2 at the death, bowling 17 and 20, nailing his yorkers and change of pace. Safe to say two overs of Ellis are locked at the ‘Pauk’ in the death for the summer of 26?" Ashwin wrote on X

Ellis has overall accounted for seven wickets in five matches this season in BBL as the Hurricanes have won four out of five games so far and are placed second in the points table.

What happened in the match?

Meanwhile, after restricting the Renegades to just 162 runs, the Hurricanes stumbled in the chase. At one stage, they were 59/3 after nine overs and were going slowly before Matthew Wade played a blinder to take the team over the line. He smashed an unbeaten 43 off 20 balls with two fours and four sixes to his credit as Adam Zampa's stunning spell of 3/25 went in vain.

Also Read