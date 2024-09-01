BBL 2024 Draft: Shai Hope picked for first time; Melbourne Stars sign Ben Duckett, Tom Curran

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie during the T20 game against England in Tarouba on December 21, 2023

The in-form Shai Hope is set to make his mark in the Big Bash League for the time after being selected by Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL 2024 player draft on Sunday, September 1. The star Caribbean wicketkeeper batter will be joined by Chris Jordan and Rishad Hossain at the Hurricanes.

All eight teams picked their three picks for the 14th edition of the famous T20 franchise league in Australia. Hope has been in excellent form in T20 cricket in 2024 and recently claimed the Player of the Series against South Africa after scoring 134 runs in three T20I innings at a strike rate of 163.41.

Ricky Ponting is the head coach at the Hurricanes and worked with Hope at Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2024. The Hurricanes also signed England's all-time leading T20I wicket-taker Chris Jordan and Afghanistan's rising spinner Rishad Hossain.

Surprisingly, the English cricketers dominated the draft with 14 finding the teams in the first draft. The star top-order batter Ben Duckett was picked by Melbourne Stars as a platinum pick. The Stars also picked the English pace all-rounder Tom Curran and Pakistani spinner Usama Mir.

Laurie Evans was picked by Melbourne Renegades as Perth Scorchers chose not to retain the veteran English batter. The Renegades also picked Jacob Bethell and the Kiwi wicketkeeper Tim Seifert.

Melbourne Stars: Ben Duckett (platinum), Tom Curran (pre-signed, platinum), Usama Mir (silver).

Melbourne Renegades: Laurie Evans (platinum), Jacob Bethell (gold), Tim Seifert (pre-signed, gold).

Sydney Thunder: Lockie Ferguson (platinum), Sam Billings (pre-signed, platinum), Sherfane Rutherford (silver).

Hobart Hurricanes: Shai Hope (platinum), Chris Jordan (pre-signed, platinum), Rishad Hossain (bronze).

Adelaide Strikers: Jamie Overton (platinum), Ollie Pope (pre-signed, gold), Fabian Allen (silver).

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (pre-signed, platinum), Paul Walter (gold), Tom Alsop (bronze).

Perth Scorchers: Finn Allen (pre-signed, platinum), Matthew Hurst (silver), Keaton Jennings (bronze).

Sydney Sixers: James Vince (retained, platinum), Akeal Hosein (pre-signed, gold), Jafer Chohan (bronze).