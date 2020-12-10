Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Streaming BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Watch HUR vs SIX Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Watch HUR vs SIX Live Online on Sony SIX JIO TV Airtel TV.

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers broadcast on TV. The Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers (HUR vs SIX) is available online on SonyLIV and will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, BBL live cricket match today online, sony six live, sony six live cricket, bbl live streaming, BBL cricket match live, hurricanes vs sixers live cricket match, HUR vs SIX live match, BBL live cricket, BBL live cricket match, BBL live streaming, BBL live streaming cricket, live cricket streaming hd, Live cricket Score, Live Cricket Match Streaming, jio tv live cricket, live cricket streaming, sports live tv, live cricket online.

The 2020 edition of the Big Bash League will start on Thursday, with Hobart Hurricanes taking on the Sydney Sixers. The Sixers are the defending champions of the tournament, as they defeated Melbourne Stars in the final of the 2019-20 edition. The captains of both the sides, Matthew Wade (Hobart) and Moises Henriques (Sydney) will be unavailable, however, due to their national commitments. Both the players took part in the T20I series against India, which concluded on December 8. Here, you can find the full details on when and where to watch Live Streaming BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony SIX.

Live Streaming BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers: Watch HUR vs SIX Live Online on SonyLIV

At what time does the BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers begin?

BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers will start at 1:45 PM.

When is the BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers?

BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers will take place on December 10. (Thursday)

How do I watch live streaming of the BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers?

You can watch BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers live cricket streaming match on SonyLIV and JIO TV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers?

You can watch BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers on SonySIX, SonyTEN and DD Sports.

What are the squads for BBL 2020 Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers?

Hobart: Scott Boland, Johan Botha, Tim David, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Caleb Jewell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Mitch Owen, Tim Paine, Wil Parker, Keemo Paul, D'Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (c), Charlie Wakim, Nick Winter, Mac Wright

Sydney: Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Nick Bertus, Jackson Bird, Carlos Brathwaite, Dan Christian, Jake Ball, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Moises Henriques (c), Jason Holder, Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Nathan Lyon, Ben Manenti, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Jordan Silk, Mitchell Starc, James Vince