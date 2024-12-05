Thursday, December 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Baroda script history smashing 349 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, go on T20 cricket record-shattering spree

Baroda script history smashing 349 in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, go on T20 cricket record-shattering spree

Baroda made a mockery of Sikkim's bowling attack as Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Vishnu Solanki and Co feasted on a below-par side smashing T20 records for fun. Baroda broke Zimbabwe's record for the highest total in T20 history, smashing 349/5 with Pania being unbeaten on 134 off 51.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Dec 05, 2024 11:37 IST, Updated : Dec 05, 2024 11:46 IST
Bhanu Pania smashed an unbeaten 134 off just 51 balls as
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhanu Pania smashed an unbeaten 134 off just 51 balls as Baroda went on a record-breaking spree in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Baroda's batting line-up had a field day in Indore in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as the two-time champions made a mockery of a limp Sikkim attack on Thursday, December 5. Led by Bhanu Pania's scintillating ton, Baroda smashed the highest score in T20 cricket by a team, 349/5 as they broke Zimbabwe's record and became the first Indian T20 side to register a 300-plus score in the shortest format of the game. 

During the innings, Baroda went on a record-breaking spree as four batters notched up fifty-plus scores in an innings for the first time in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 37 sixes were the most in an innings by a team in T20 history, 15 sixes by Pania were the joint-second highest by an Indian batter in a T20 innings, 294 runs were scored by fours and sixes which is the most in a T20 innings and 300 was breached for the first time in India's domestic T20 tournament.

Highest team score in T20 cricket

349/5 - Baroda vs Sikkim - Indore, 2024

344/4 - Zimbabwe vs Gambia - Nairobi, 2024
314/3 - Nepal vs Mongolia - Hangzhou, 2023
297/6 - India vs Bangladesh - Hyderabad, 2024
287/3 - SRH vs RCB - Bengaluru, 2024

Most sixes by a team in a T20 innings

37 - Baroda vs Sikkim - Indore, 2024
27 - Zimbabwe vs Gambia - Nairobi, 2024
26 - Nepal vs Mongolia - Hangzhou, 2023
23 - Japan vs China - Mong Kok, 2024
23 - India vs South Africa - Johannesburg, 2024

Most sixes by an Indian in a T20 innings

15 sixes - Bhanu Pania (134* off 51 for Baroda vs Sikkim) - Indore, 2024
17 sixes - Punit Bisht (146* off 51 for Meghalaya vs Mizoram) - Chennai, 2021
15 sixes - Shreyas Iyer (147 off 55 for Mumbai vs Sikkim) - Indore, 2019
12 sixes - Rishabh Pant (116* off 38 for Delhi vs Himachal) - Delhi, 2018
12 sixes - Urvil Patel (113* off 35 for Gujarat vs Tripura) - Indore, 2024

Despite not having Hardik Pandya in the line-up and captain Krunal not having to bat, Baroda batters feasted on a below-par attack and launched an assault. Pania stayed unbeaten on 134 off 51 smashing 15 sixes and five fours and the likes of Abhimanyu Singh (53 off 17), Shivalik Sharma  (55 off 17) and wicketkeeper-batter Vishnu Solanki  (50 off 16) played their part as well to blow Sikkim out of the waters.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement