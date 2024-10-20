Bangladesh vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch BAN vs SA 1st Test live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCB X Bangladesh will be up against South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series in Dhaka

Bangladesh will take on South Africa in the first Test of the two-match series starting Monday, October 21 in Mirpur, Dhaka. Bangladesh are coming off a hammering against India in Tests as well as T20Is and would want to wipe that tour of their memory. However, that series win against Pakistan seems like a distant memory now and Bangladesh at home would want to start afresh against a stronger opponent in South Africa, who will be keen to get 24 points from the series.

South Africa are still very much in the hunt for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final but since they had a drawn game against the West Indies, the Proteas can't afford a slip-up, especially with Sri Lanka making a move. South Africa will be without their regular Test captain Temba Bavuma for the series opener with Aiden Markram, the white-ball captain taking over the reigns. Bangladesh are a strong opponent in their home conditions but still, the visitors start as favourites.

When and where to watch BAN vs SA 1st Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The first Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and South Africa will kick off on Monday, October 21 at 9:30 AM IST every day till Friday, October 25, with the second and the final game scheduled for October 29-November 2. Unfortunately, the BAN vs SA Test series doesn't have a live broadcast on TV in India, however, both matches can be live streamed on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Murad, Nahid Rana, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

South Africa: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, David Bedingham, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne(w), Matthew Breetzke, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt