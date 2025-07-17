Bangladesh spinner breaks Harbhajan Singh's record in Sri Lanka, scripting team's historic T20I series win Mahedi Hasan bowled Bangladesh to a triumphant series victory against Sri Lanka with an outstanding spell of 4/11 as the visitors restricted Charith Asalanka and Co to a score of 132 in the decider and ended up chasing it comfortably.

Colombo:

“We felt that Mahedi’s skills would be a perfect fit for the Colombo wicket. It doesn’t mean he doesn’t bowl well on other wickets. I had planned it as soon as I saw the schedule that Mahedi will be my first name in the line-up at this venue," Litton Das, the Bangladesh captain said after his side's 2-1 T20I series win against Sri Lanka on the off-spinner having an immediate impact on the result and the series in the decider on Wednesday, July 16. Mahedi starred with figures of 4/11 as he helped Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 132/7 after losing the toss.

Mahedi now has the best bowling figures by a visiting bowler at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium in a T20I, bettering Harbhajan Singh, who took 4/12 against England during the 2012 T20 World Cup at this very venue. Overall, Wanindu Hasaranga is at the top of the list with figures of 4/9 in T20Is at the venue against India in 2021.

Best bowling figures by a visiting bowler in T20Is in Colombo

4/11 - Mahedi Hasan (Bangladesh) vs SL, 2025

4/12 - Harbhajan Singh (India) vs ENG, 2012

4/16 - Josh Hazlewood (Australia) vs SL, 2022

4/19 - Joe Denly (England) vs SL, 2018

4/21 - Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh) vs SL, 2017

133 was never going to be a challenging total, unless a couple of Sri Lanka's bowlers bowled out of their skin to restrict Bangladesh; however, Tanzid Hasan poured cold water over those ideas. Bangladesh, now have two away T20I assignments under Litton Das as captain and are now building nicely towards the T20 World Cup next year in similar conditions in India and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh don't have much turnaround time as they will begin preparation for a short T20I series against Pakistan at home, starting Sunday, July 20.