Bangladesh record maiden T20I clean sweep against West Indies, hammer hosts by 80 runs in series finale

After a 102 all-out batting display in the second T20I, the West Indies surrendered once again amid abject performances with the bat to lose the series finale at Arnos Vale in St Vincent by 80 runs as Bangladesh registered their first-ever clean sweep against the two-time world Test champions. You never count the West Indies out in a T20I match, however, with the way the batters performed in the first two matches, 190 was always going to be a tough ask and the hosts had another poor day, getting dismissed for just 109.

West Indies lost the opener Brandon King in the very first over, before going two down in the next one as Bangladesh got off to a sensational start. Nicholas Pooran and Johnson Charles then put up a little partnership and the Bangladesh attack under pressure. However, it was very short-lived as the West Indies went on to lose three wickets for one run and completely let go of the advantage.

At 46/5, chasing 190 was always going to be a huge task and apart from Romario Shepherd's blitz, there was no resistance. Shepherd hit a couple of lusty blows and did try to keep the West Indies in the game but he wasn't going to do it all by himself and the whole team eventually folded for 109.

This was Bangladesh's third clean sweep away from home in T20Is, after Ireland in 2012 and the UAE in 2022. For the West Indies, this was their first home series whitewash since 2018. The West Indies had done well in white-ball cricket this year, having beaten South Africa twice at home this year.

Earlier, it was Jaker Ali, who had the Caribbean tour to remember with the fifties across all three formats as he smashed an unbeaten 72* to take his team's score out of reach of the Windies batter and had their slower bowler dismantle the bg famed batting line-up.