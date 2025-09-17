Bangladesh end winless away streak against Afghanistan, keep group of death alive in Asia Cup 2025 Bangladesh defended 154 against Afghanistan as they stayed alive in the race for the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four. The Bangla Tigers have registered their first win against the Afghanistan side away from home in the T20I format.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh ended their long wait for a T20I win against Afghanistan away from home as they registered a close win against them in the Asia Cup 2025 clash on Tuesday, September 16. The Bangla Tigers defended 154 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, to win the clash by eight runs and stay alive in the race for the Super Four.

Nasum Ahmed starred with the ball as Bangladesh started well in the chase. Ahmed struck on the first ball, trapping Sediqullah Atal in front on a golden duck. The Bangla spinners kept putting the Afghanistan batters under the pump throughout the chase.

Nasum and Rishad Hossain struck in unison, and with the pitch remaining slow in the chase, the Afghanistan batters found it hard to play through the line. Rahmanullah Gurbaz fought his way to 35 from 31 balls, but could not find the right power needed. Azmatullah Omarazai infused some hope in the Afghanistan camp as the all-rounder struck some lusty blows. Omarzai, who had scored the fastest T20I fifty for Afghanistan in the last match, made 30 from 16 balls; however, his dismissal was a huge blow for his side.

Rashid Khan struck some crucial hits too. The Afghanistan skipper made 20 from 11 balls with a six and a four; however, he was caught in the 19th over, which all but sealed the game.

Bangladesh had earlier got to 154/5 batting first on the back of a strong half-century from Tanzid Hasan, who slammed his seventh fifty for the Bangla Tigers in the format. Bangladesh had scored 87/1 in the first 10 overs, and with the pitch seemingly slowing down, they managed to make only 67/4 in their last 10 overs.

The result means that Group B is very much alive with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on four points each with the former having a match in their hands. Afghanistan have two points but also have a game to play.