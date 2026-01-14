Bangladesh cricketers threaten to boycott playing, demand BCB director to resign over controversial statements Even as Bangladesh's participation in the T20 World Cup remains uncertain, the cricketers in the country have threatened boycott over the BCB director Nazmul Islam's controversial statements. Players have threatened to boycott all forms of cricket unless Nazmul resigns from his position.

Dhaka:

Bangladesh Cricket and controversy have been going hand in hand over the last week or so, especially ever since they have denied traveling to India for the upcoming T20 World Cup, citing security concerns. The move came after the BCCI asked the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman from the squad after outrage in the country. However, the cricket administrators in Bangladesh seem to be digging their own grave as the BCB director Nazmul Islam's comments haven't gone down well and the cricketers have threatened boycott from all forms of cricket unless he resigns.

Leave aside the T20 World Cup, the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) matches on Thursday (January 15) are also unlikely to go ahead in the current scenario. For the unversed, the players are not happy with Nazmul calling Tamim Iqbal 'Indian agent' after he asked the board to decide in the interest of Bangladesh cricket. Moreover, he also stated earlier today that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will not suffer any losses if they pull out of the T20 World Cup.

Instead, it would be the players who would suffer and would not get the match fees, in that case. The 'hurtful and disrespectful' statements have led to the players threatening a boycott. Mohammad Mithun, the president of the Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), made the announcement hours after the controversial statements.

What did Nazmul Islam exactly say?

"There will be no loss for the Bangladesh Cricket Board [if we don't take part in the World Cup] as the loss will be for the players. Up to 2027, our revenue will not be hampered because in the 2022 ICC financial meeting, this was already fixed. Future World Cups or future bilateral or international events may have relevance, for example whether teams will come to us under the FTP. Those are valid questions. But this World Cup does not affect that.

"The players will lose because when they play, they receive a match fee for every match. If someone participates in a match, or becomes man of the match, or has some kind of special performance, then according to ICC rules and match regulations they get what is due to them. That money belongs exactly to the player. The board has no connection with that. Meaning the board does not gain or lose anything from this. Whether Bangladesh plays here or not, the board has no profit or loss from this, at least not for this World Cup," Nazmul had said.

When asked if the cricket board would compensate the players in case they pull out of the World Cup, Nazmul's tone was extremely furious. "Why [should we compensate?]. If they go somewhere and cannot do anything, then the crores of Taka we spend behind them, do we ask for that money back from them? Do we?

"Now think of it this way, if the board itself does not exist, will the players exist? Answer me that. You are thinking from only one side. I have a body and two hands. I do many things with my hands. If I do not have hands, my body cannot function properly. If I do not have a body, my hands cannot exist. They are part and parcel of each other. You cannot think of one without the other. They are complementary, not against each other.

"There is no explanation [why we won't give any compensation] because that question should not arise because we spend so much behind them already. If we start saying you played badly, now give the money back,does that make sense?" Nazmul added.

What is CWAB's demand?

Now the CWAB is demanding for his resignation before BPL matches scheduled to take place tomorrow. If Nazmul Islam doesn't resign, players will not be taking the field tomorrow. "The words that the board director has used about the players are completely unacceptable to the players. It has deeply hurt the entire body of cricketers.

"We have even given the board a lot of time on the First Division, and still we haven't seen any positive result. And the words that this board director is repeatedly using have deeply hurt the entire cricket community, and the players are in no way willing to accept this. So if he does not resign before tomorrow's match, then from tomorrow onward we are announcing a boycott of all cricket activities," CWAB president Mithun said.

BCB distances itself from Nazmul's comments

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has distanced itself from Nazmul's controversial comments and clarified that it will take appropriate action against the individual disrespecting the cricketers in the country. "The Board expresses its sincere regret for remarks that may be deemed inappropriate, offensive, or hurtful. Such comments do not reflect the values, principles, or official position of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, nor do they align with the standards of conduct expected from individuals entrusted with the responsibility of serving Bangladesh cricket.

"The BCB reiterates that it does not endorse or take responsibility for any statement or remark made by any director or Board member unless issued formally through the Board's designated spokesperson or the Media & Communications Department. Any statements made outside these authorised channels are personal in nature and should not be interpreted as representing the views or policies of the Board.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board also makes it clear that it will take appropriate disciplinary action against any individual whose conduct or comments show disrespect towards cricketers or cause harm to the reputation and integrity of Bangladesh cricket. The Board unequivocally reaffirms its full support for and respect towards all cricketers, past and present, who have represented the country with dedication and pride. Players remain at the heart of Bangladesh cricket, and their contributions and welfare continue to be a top priority," the BCB said in a statement.

