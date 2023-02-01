Bangladesh Cricket Board appoint Chandika Hathurusingha as new head coach

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Chandika Hathurusingha | File Photo

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has named Chandika Hathurusingha as the new head coach of the men's national team. Hathurusingha, who previously coached the team from 2014 to 2017, has signed a two-year contract with the BCB, starting in February. He will be replacing Russell Domingo at the helm, who resigned at the end of 2022.

Hathurusingha recently worked as an assistant coach for New South Wales and his appointment was expected after resigning from the position.

"It's an honour to have been given this opportunity to coach the Bangladesh national team once again. I really loved the warmth of the people and the culture of Bangladesh whenever I have been there. I'm looking forward to working with the players once again and enjoy their successes," Hathurusingha said in a statement.

The Sri Lankan coach's priority will be the 50-over format, with the Cricket World Cup set to take place in India this year. They are at the bottom of the World Test Championship table, having finished their assignments. They failed to qualify for the semis of the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia and are currently placed sixth in the ICC CWCSL table.

The BCB CEO believes that Hathurusingha's experience and knowledge of Bangladesh cricket will benefit the players and the team, as he is a proven tactician.

"Chandika's experience and knowledge of Bangladesh cricket will be an advantage for him and will benefit the players. He is a proven tactician and we have seen his impact on the national team during his first assignment," said BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

