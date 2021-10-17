BAN vs SCO T20 World Cup: Shakib surpasses Malinga to become leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Follow us on Image Source : ICC (GETTY IMAGES) Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (right) celebrates after taking a Scotland wicket with teammate Mushtafiqur Rahman during a Round 1 match of T20 World Cup.

Bangladesh stalwart Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is after taking his second wicket during his team's opening round T20 World Cup match against Scotland in Al Amerat (Oman) on Sunday.

The 34-year-old all-rounder, who picked two wickets against Scotland on the day, has now 108 wickets in T20Is ahead of Malinga's 107-wicket haul in the format.

At the time of writing this report, Scotland were in deep trouble at 96/6 in 16 overs with Mahedi Hasan being the pick among the bowlers with three wickets, followed by Shakib with two wickets.

Shakib breached the record when he had Michael Leask (0 off 2) taken at the long-off after the spinner dismissed No.3 Richie Berrington for 2.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl first against Scotland.

After winning the toss, Mahmudullah said, "Looks like a good wicket, with plenty of runs, but we would like to chase it down, because of the dew. We would like to play the best cricket we can. We got three all-rounders."

Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer said, "We were happy with either ways, we are good with batting first. You got to put runs on the board. There might be a bit dew around, but you got to bat well. We have everything covered."

Bangladesh and PNG are in Group B, which also has co-hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea. Earlier, Oman thrashed Papua New Guinea by ten wickets in the opening match of the tournament. The top two teams from the group will progress to the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

(With inputs from IANS)