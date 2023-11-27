BAN vs NZ Test series 2023: Squads, Schedule, Where to watch, live streaming details and all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY BAN vs NZ 1st Test to commence on Novemberr 28

With the ODI World Cup done and dusted, the focus shifts to Test cricket for Bangladesh and New Zealand in the two-match series starting from November 28 (Tuesday). While the Tigers endured one of their worst ever campaigns in the tournament under Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy, the visitors made it to the semifinal only to lose to India and get knocked out. Nevertheless, both sides will now be looking to get their WTC campaigns off to a winning start.

The first Test is set to be played at the Sylhet Interntional cricket stadium in Sylhet, the venue that has hosted only one Test so far. Bangladesh lost to Zimbabwe by 151 runs in November 2018, exactly six years ago. The Tigers will play under their 13th Test captain in Najmul Hossain Shanto as Shakib is not available due to finger injury while designated vice-captain Litton Das is also unavailable for this series. They are by no means a minnow especially while playing at home despite the fact that they are yet to win a Test vs New Zealand in front of their fans.

Interestingly, Bangladesh beat New Zealand by eight wickets away from home last time they toured the Kiwi nation. But the BlackCaps have the head to head record strongly in favour with 13 wins and only 1 loss in 17 Tests played.

Here's all you need to know about the BAN vs NZ Test series

Schedule

1st Test - November 28 - December 2 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet - 9 AM IST

2nd Test - December 6 - December 10 at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka - 9 AM IST

Squads

Bangladesh Squad: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shahadat Hossain, Hasan Murad, Naeem Hasan, Zakir Hasan

New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, Tim Southee (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Will Young, Ish Sodhi, Glenn Phillips, Tom Blundell

Where to Watch

Live telecast of BAN vs NZ Test series is not available in India while live streaming will be available on Fancode.

