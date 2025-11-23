BAN A vs PAK Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars Live: Pakistan face Bangladesh in final with title on the line BAN A vs PAK Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars Live: Bangladesh A are up against Pakistan Shaheens in the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. The Bangladesh side defeated India A in the semifinal.

New Delhi: BAN A vs PAK Shaheens Asia Cup Rising Stars Live: With the Asia Cup Rising Stars title on the line, Bangladesh A lock horns against Pakistan Shaheens in the final of the tournament at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha. The Bangladesh side came into the final after defeating India A in a dramatic Super Over, while Pakistan Shaheens made their way into the title clash after beating Sri Lanka A.