Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan's white-ball captain

Pakistan batter Babar Azam has stepped down as the captain of the national side in white-ball cricket. Babar was renamed as Pakistan's white-ball coach before the T20 World Cup 2024. In a long statement, he mentioned that captaincy has been rewarding but was adding to his workload significantly.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2024 2:27 IST
Image Source : AP Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan captain

Babar Azam has stepped down as the captain of Pakistan team effective immediately in white-ball cricket. In along statement, Babar confirmed that he had notified to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the team management last month of his decision of relinquishing the role after being reinstated as captain in April earlier this year. Babar mentioned that captaincy has been a rewarding experience but has taken a toll on him and wants to focus on his playing role going forward.

"It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role," Babar wrote on X (previously Twitter) late Tuesday (October 1) night. "Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritize my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy."

Babar led Pakistan in four T20 assignments after being renamed as Pakistan's white-ball captain. Pakistan drew a five-match series at home against New Zealand's second-string side 2-2, won against Ireland 2-1, lost to England 2-0 in a four-match series and most importantly, didn't make it to the Super Eight in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Pakistan lost to India and the USA in the group stage. Even though Pakistan won their games against Canada and Ireland, it wasn't enough for them to advance further. 

"By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth. I'm grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me," Babar further added. "I'm proud of what we've achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player."

Babar will end his stint as the second-most successful T20I captain in history with 48 wins in his name as Pakistan's skipper in 85 matches. In ODIs, Pakistan won 26 matches out of 43 under Babar but was removed from the post post World Cup last year in India, before being re-elected.

Pakistan are scheduled to play England in a three-match Test series at home before going on a white-ball rampage. Pakistan play 18 white-ball matches in a row from October to December featuring three T20Is each against Australia, Zimbabwe and South Africa and three ODIs against each of the those teams. The PCB don't have many days to pick their next white-ball captain. Since Shaheen Afridi had already been there, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel are likely candidates.

