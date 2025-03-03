Axar Patel's self-belief key in his growth as an all-rounder in ODIs and T20Is India all-rounder Axar Patel is arguably in the best phase of his career in white-ball formats. While he was recently appointed the vice-captain of the team for England T20Is, Axar is consistently delivering 10 overs and batting at five in ODIs. What changed for him with the bat?

Axar Patel has emerged as a useful all-rounder for India, especially in ODIs. Being a left-hander has worked for him as India, more often than not, use him at number five, and the man has delivered on most occasions. In the clash against New Zealand on Sunday (March 2), Axar stitched a vital partnership of 98 runs with Shreyas Iyer to help India recover from 30/3. He scored 42 runs off 621 deliveries, blunting the Kiwi attack that was threatening to run through the line-up.

His ability with the ball has never been questioned, and he did his bit, conceding only 32 runs in 10 overs and picking up a crucial wicket of Kane Williamson on the last ball of his spell. Opening up on his all-round skills after the match, Axar recalled how he was struggling with the bat earlier in his career and which knock gave him the belief that he has it in him to become one of the top all-rounders in world cricket.

Axar Patel revealed that his knock of 64 runs off 35 balls against the West Indies in 2022 in Barbados unlocked his potential with the bat as India chased down 312 runs. "I was not able to click earlier, and it was in the back of my mind that I was not able to show my talent. Maybe I was putting more pressure on myself back then, despite knowing that I have the talent.

"After that match against the West Indies, I knew I could finish games. As soon as I gained that self-belief, I didn't think much about whether I wanted to show batting to anyone or not. I know that I have it and if I give my 100 percent, I can be confident of doing well continuously," Axar said while speaking to the reporters, according to PTI.

The all-rounder will be in action in the semi-final against Australia on Tuesday (March 4) in Dubai and will have a massive role to play both with bat and ball if India are to make the final of ICC Champions Trophy.