Axar Patel gives an update on Faf du Plessis and Kuldeep Yadav's injuries after DC's win over RR in IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals registered their fifth win of IPL 2025 as they defeated Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling super over on Wednesday (April 16). However, they have been troubled by injuries to key players. Faf du Plessis has not played three out of the last four matches for them, while wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav walked off the field after landing awkwardly on his shoulder while fielding.

But their skipper, Axar Patel, is not worried much about their injuries as he is expecting both of them to play in their next game. He isn't entirely sure about the fitness of Du Plessis and didn't reveal the nature of the injury as well. "I had been told that he wouldn't be able to play three matches - that's the time he needs to recover - and two matches are done. Maybe he will play the Gujarat game. But the physio has to confirm how his rehab has been going," Axar said after the match. Du Plessis' return will bolster the batting for the Capitals as Jake Fraser-McGurk is struggling with the bat this season.

As for Kuldeep Yadav, Axar stated that there is nothing serious with him. "I have no update on Kuldeep yet. If something serious had happened, then we would have known by now," the DC captain added. Delhi would want Kuldeep not to get injured at any cost as the wrist-spinner is in great form this season, having picked 11 wickets in six matches so far. In fact, on Wednesday, only for the second time this season, he conceded runs at an economy of six or more.

Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face Gujarat Titans in their next game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday (April 19).