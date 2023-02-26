AUS-W vs SA-W, T20 World Cup Final, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : T20 WORLD CUP/TWITTER Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup final

South Africa women's team will lock horns with Australia women's team in the final of T20 World Cup on Sunday. While Australia have won the title five times, the Proteas will want to clinch their maiden World Cup title.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Australia vs South Africa final of T20 World Cup take place?

The finall clash between Australia and South Africa will be held on the 26th of February, Sunday.

Where will Australia vs South Africa final of T20 World Cup take place?

The final between Australia and South Africa will take place at the Newlands, Cape Town.

When will Australia vs South Africa summit clash start?

The final between Australia and South Africa will start at 6:30 PM (IST). Toss will happen at 6:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of Australia vs South Africa final of T20 World Cup on TV?

Live streaming of the final between Australia and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Australia vs South Africa final of T20 World Cup online?

Live streaming of the final T20I between India and South South Africa will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Full Squads -

Australia: Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth

South Africa: Sune Luus (c), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Lara Goodall, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen

