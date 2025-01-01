Australian PM Anthony Albanese plans to 'pass a law' to nullify Jasprit Bumrah's impact ahead of Sydney Test

Follow us on Image Source : ANTHONY ALBANESE/X Australian PM Anthony Albanese with Indian cricket team in Sydney on January 1, 2025

The Australian Primer Minister Anthony Albanese met with both Indian and Australian teams on Wednesday ahead of the last match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Ahead of the New Year's Test, Albanese hosted both teams in Sydney and highlighted Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah's impact in the ongoing BGT.

Albanese shared the pictures of his meeting with Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team in Sydney. He also shared a picture with the legendary cricketer Virat Kohli where both were spotted laughing at something on his phone.

The Australian Prime Minister also met with the former cricketer Glenn McGrath, who will be present at Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 1 to promote the McGrath Foundation's Breast Cancer Awareness program.

"When the fifth test starts on Friday, the SCG will be a sea of pink in support of the great work of the McGrath Foundation. Go Australia!," PM Albanese wrote in his X post.

Albanese looks to pass law to stop Bumrah in Sydney Test

With Australia taking an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five-match series, the Indian cricket team will look to avoid a series loss with a win in the fifth Test in Sydney starting on January 3. Once again the travelling side will pin their hopes in firing Japsirt Bumrah who has taken the series by storm.

Bumrah has taken 30 wickets at an average of 12.83 in the ongoing series. He has emerged as India's biggest weapon against the strong Australian side and will be the biggest strength going into the Sydney Test.

During his interaction with the teams, Albanese talked about Bumrah's impact on the Australian side in this series and jokingly added that he could pass a law to make Bumrah bowl left-handed or off one step.

"We could pass a law here that says he has to bowl left-handed or off one step," Anthony Albanese was quoted as saying by the PTI. "Every time he has come onto bowl has been very exciting."