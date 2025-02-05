Wednesday, February 05, 2025
     
Australia youngster departs from Sri Lanka to play Sheffield Shield

19-year-old Sam Konstas has returned to Australia to play the Sheffield Shield after not being selected in the first Test of the series against Sri Lanka.

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar New Delhi Published : Feb 05, 2025 11:21 IST, Updated : Feb 05, 2025 11:22 IST
Australia
Image Source : GETTY Australia

With the Australian team currently touring Sri Lanka for a multi-format series, the tour seems to have ended early for 19-year-old Sam Konstas. The teenage sensation has made his return to Australia from Sri Lanka to play Sheffield Shield cricket for New South Wales.

Despite impressing with his performances in his first two Test matches, Konstas was replaced at the top of the order by the more experienced Travis Head for Australia's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The 31-year-old scored 57 runs in 40 deliveries, providing the Aussies with a quickfire start as the visitors managed to register a mammoth victory by an innings and 242 runs.

Seeing Head's emphatic performance in the first Test, it was more than likely that Konstas would have missed selection for the second game as well. The 19-year-old was a part of the side's main training session in Galle before he made his return to Australia as the selectors deemed it would be better for him to get some playing time for NSW rather than watching from the sidelines in the second Sri Lanka Test.

It is also interesting to note that Konstas' absence in the tour would not be a hindrance to the side as they have more than enough concussion substitutes. Despite Konstas' first subcontinent tour being an underwhelming one, the youngster will aim to better hone his skills with an Australia A tour of India in the works for later in 2025. Furthermore, Travis Head had recently come forward and talked about Konstas' potential. He also backed the 19-year-old to open for the side during the World Test Championship final in June.

"Sam's a big part of where we're going, there's no doubt about it, disappointed that he missed out on the first Test but great for him to be here, great for him to be experiencing conditions. Most likely I'll go back in the middle order and Sam will open," Head was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

