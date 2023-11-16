Thursday, November 16, 2023
     
Australia vs South Africa Live: When and where to watch World Cup semi-final for free on TV and streaming?

AUS vs SA Live Streaming Details: Five-time world champions will take on the high-flying South African side in the second semi-final match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. A winner will be facing India in the final in Ahmedabad on November 19.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: November 16, 2023 7:00 IST
Keshav Maharaj and Pat Cummins at World Cup 2023
Image Source : GETTY Keshav Maharaj and Pat Cummins at World Cup 2023

After a memorable first semifinal show in Mumbai, two mighty cricket sides Australia and South Africa are set to clash in the second semi-final match of the World Cup 2023 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Thursday, November 16. Both teams enter the final having won seven group-stage games each and will be looking to produce another entertaining clash for the fans.

The Proteas are still chasing their maiden World Cup final while the five-time champions Australia face no pressure of knockout talk. South Africa finished above Australia in the points table due to a superior net run rate but the latter have momentum with them with seven consecutive wins in this World Cup.

Temba Bavuma's side will be looking to take positive morale from their recent head-to-head record against Pat Cummins-led side. They beat Australia in the group-stage game by 134 runs and have won 15 of the last 18 ODI encounters to enter this semi-final as favourites.

When and where to watch Australia vs South Africa, World Cup 2023 semi-final live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The second semi-final of World Cup 2023 between Australia vs South Africa in Kolkata will begin at 2 PM IST, with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the AUS vs SA semi-final match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can be watched for free on Hotstar.

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Glenn Maxwell (c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

