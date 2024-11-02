Australia vs Pakistan Live Streaming: When and where to watch three-match ODI series on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia vs Pakistan.

Pakistan's prep for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to get underway with a three-match ODI series down under against Australia. The defending ICC Champions Trophy champions have revamped their side and included several promising youngsters for the Australia tour.

Mohammad Rizwan will be seen leading Pakistan during the ODI and T20I series after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) named him the white-ball captain during a recent press conference in Lahore. Rizwan's first assignment couldn't have been tougher as Pakistan have won only 40 out of the 108 ODIs they have played in Australia.

Several big names have returned to Pakistan's ODI squad after not being considered for the final two Tests against England at home. Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are two of the biggest names among those who are making a return to the fold.

Pakistan have also added left-arm wrist-spinner Faisal Akram and batting allounder Arafat Minhas to their squad. Both youngsters have impressed the selectors with their recent performances in the domestic circuit.

For Australia, Pat Cummins, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell and other senior players will be the ones to watch out for.

Australia vs Pakistan ODI series live streaming and broadcast details

Where to watch the Australia vs Pakistan ODI series on TV in India?

The Australia vs Pakistan ODI series will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Australia vs Pakistan ODI series online in India?

The Australia vs Pakistan ODI series will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia's ODI squad for Pakistan series:

Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

Pakistan's ODI squad for Australia tour:

Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Agha Salman, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Irfan Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi