Australia vs India 3rd ODI Live: Skipper Virat Kohli makes four changes in the playing XI

Image Source : AP India's captain Virat Kohli (far left) speaks with teammate Shikhar Dhawan during a warm-up session before the match.

As India look to salvage pride after conceding the three-match ODI series to Australia in Sydney two days ago, Team India captain Virat Kohli has decided to make four changes for the final ODI in Canberra.

The 32-year-old skipper handed debut to T Natarajan while Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav were the other names who were drafted into the XI.

Pacers Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, spinner Kuldeep Yadav and opener Mayank Agarwal were the one to make way for the new additions to the line-up.

Debutant Natarajan, who was only picked for the T20 matches first, was a late inclusion in the ODI team, and sat out for the first two matches of the series.

The tour to Australia is Natarajan's maiden outing with Team India. He was selected in the side after a series of impressive performances in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League and was included in the ODI team as a backup for Navdeep Saini.

He was fondly named the 'Yorker Machine' due to his exploits with the stock delivery -- especially during the closing stages of the game.

Throughout the tournament, Natarajan, who represented Sunrisers Hyderabad, took 16 wickets in as many matches and produced a number of match-winning performances for the franchise.