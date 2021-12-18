Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test, Day 3 Live: Root, Malan drive England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Michael Neser of Australia celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Haseeb Hameed of England for 6 runs during Day 2 of the 2nd Test.

Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test Day 3 Live updates

Day 3

England 48/2 in 15 Overs in 1st Innings Malan and Root have built a strong base for a big partnership. Australia have used Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson with the new ball and Starc has replaced Neser after two overs. Malan is playing his shots against Starc. Two slip and a gully by Starc against Root.

Early start on Day three as 95 overs are slated to take place. It's bright and sunny again at the Adelaide Oval after a thunderstorm on Day 2 of the Test match. England still trailing by 456 runs. Malan and Root are at the crease for the visitors. Australia will be starting with Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.

Day 2 Report: England limps to 17-2 after Australia declares at 473-9

Marnus Labuschagne became the first player to hit three centuries in day-night test matches while captain Steve Smith missed out on a ton as Australia strangled England with a powerful total of 473-9 declared in the second Ashes test on Friday. Labuschagne made 103 and Smith scored 93 before Australia's tailenders knocked off some quick runs against England's worn-out bowlers and Australia declared after tea. England limped to 17-2 in 8.4 overs -- still trailing by 456 runs -- before a massive flash of lightning took the players off the field and brought an early closure to the second day's play.

Teams

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon