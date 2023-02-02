Thursday, February 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Australia tour of India 2023: All you need to know about schedule, time, venues, live streaming, squads

Australia tour of India 2023: All you need to know about schedule, time, venues, live streaming, squads

Australia tour of India 2023: The stage is set for the four-match Test series between India and Australia as the two rivals will battle it out for the ultimate glory and a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final

Aditya Pimpale Written By: Aditya Pimpale @AdityaPimpale6 New Delhi Updated on: February 02, 2023 11:33 IST
Australia tour of India 2023
Image Source : GETTY Australia tour of India 2023: All you need to know about schedule, time, venues, live streaming, squads

With a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final up for grabs the Team India and Australia will look to confirm their berth as they go head-to-head in the four-match Test series. India who sit second will look for a third consecutive Border-Gavaskar series win having beaten the Aussies in the previous two editions Australia. Ahead of the series, here are all the details of the Australia tour of India including live streaming and squad.

When will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series start?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series will start from February 9.

How many matches will be played in the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series?

A total of four matches will be played in the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

What are the venues for the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series?

Four Venues - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be in use for the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.

When will the ODI series between India vs Australia start?

The ODI series between India vs Australia will start on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which channel will broadcast the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series?

Related Stories
Ravindra Jadeja all set to join Team India ahead of 1st Test vs Australia in Nagpur | Know Details

Ravindra Jadeja all set to join Team India ahead of 1st Test vs Australia in Nagpur | Know Details

Australia tour of India: Another blow for Aussies as star batter set for delay due to visa issues

Australia tour of India: Another blow for Aussies as star batter set for delay due to visa issues

IND vs AUS 2023: Former Aussie star bullish about Australia to beat India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

IND vs AUS 2023: Former Aussie star bullish about Australia to beat India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Which platform will live stream the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

ALSO READ I IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Gill becomes only fifth player to make 'THIS' record, joins Kohli and Rohit

Squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News