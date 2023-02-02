Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia tour of India 2023: All you need to know about schedule, time, venues, live streaming, squads

With a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final up for grabs the Team India and Australia will look to confirm their berth as they go head-to-head in the four-match Test series. India who sit second will look for a third consecutive Border-Gavaskar series win having beaten the Aussies in the previous two editions Australia. Ahead of the series, here are all the details of the Australia tour of India including live streaming and squad.

When will the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series start?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series will start from February 9.

How many matches will be played in the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series?

A total of four matches will be played in the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

What are the venues for the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series?

Four Venues - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be in use for the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test.

When will the ODI series between India vs Australia start?

The ODI series between India vs Australia will start on March 17 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Which channel will broadcast the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Which platform will live stream the India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series?

The India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar App.

Squads

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

