Australia's Megan Schutt equals record for most wickets in Women's T20 World Cup history

Australia will be glad to kick off their Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a win, but it was not easy. Chasing a low score on a slowish track against Sri Lanka, Australia needed a fatigued Beth Mooney to play long and stay unbeaten as the six-time champions lost four wickets on their way to the target of 94 runs. The match, however, was set up by the bowlers, pacer Megan Schutt, in particular, who registered figures of 3/12 in her four overs and achieved a massive record.

Schutt jumped up three spots on the list of leading wicket-takers in the Women's T20 World Cup to be the joint-highest wicket-taker in tournament's history. Schutt now has 43 scalps to her name, equal to former South African pacer Shabnim Ismail, with former England pacer Anya Shrubsole (41) in the second place, followed by her compatriot Ellyse Perry (40) in the fourth place.

Most wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Megan Schutt (Australia) - 43 wickets in 25 innings (2016-2024)

Shabnim Ismail (South Africa) - 43 wickets in 32 innings (2009-2023)

Anya Shrubsole (England) - 41 wickets in 27 innings (2010-2020)

Ellyse Perry (Australia) - 40 wickets in 42 innings (2009-2024)

Stefanie Taylor (West Indies) - 33 wickets in 27 innings (2009-2024)

With six options already in the side, all-rounder Perry didn't get to bowl on Saturday afternoon in Sharjah with the likes of Sophie Molineux, Ash Gardner and Georgia Wareham chipping in with wickets.

Australia next take on New Zealand, who are coming off blowing India out of the waters in their opening game of the tournament. Australia will have a psychological edge over the White Ferns having beaten them 3-0 in the series last month, however, that will count for very little, especially after how Sophie Devine and Co began their tournament a couple of days ago.