Australia host Afghanistan for one-off Test before December 8 Ashes start

Australia host Afghanistan one-off Test before December 8 Ashes start

Australia is set to host Afghanistan for a Test for the first time before taking on England in the Ashes series starting in December.

The Australian men’s team starts its six-test southern summer against Afghanistan in Hobart from Nov. 27.

The Australians will start their Ashes defense at the Gabba in Brisbane on Dec. 8 and continue with a day-night test in Adelaide starting eight days later.

The Ashes series will continue in Melbourne for the Boxing Day Test and Sydney for the New Year’s Test and conclude with the fifth game in Perth from Jan. 14-18.

The tests will be followed by limited-overs series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The Australian women’s team will host a series against India, with dates to be finalized, and the Ashes series against England starting with a test match in Canberra on Jan. 27.

Schedule for Australian men's team:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Australia vs Afganistan (one-off Test)

Ashes:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, MCG

Jan 5-9: 4th Test, SCG

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Perth

Schedule for Australia women's team:

Australia vs India:

(Schedule yet to be finalised)

Ashes:

Jan 27-30: Test match, Canberra

Feb 4: First T20, Sydney

Feb 6: Second T20, Sydney

Feb 10: Third T20, Adelaide

Feb 13: First ODI, Adelaide

Feb 16: Second ODI, Melbourne

Feb 19: Third ODI, Melbourne