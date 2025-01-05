Australia dump India out by qualifying for WTC final, reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 3-1 series win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins and Co reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years as Australia won the Sydney Test by 6 wickets

It was one man, who carried India through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was overbowled, mismanaged and eventually forced to take a back seat as Jasprit Bumrah-less India ran out of steam in the fifth and final Test against Australia in Sydney. India required one big final effort from their saviour Bumrah, who had a legendary series with 32 wickets, having bowled 151.2 overs across five matches. However, it wasn't to be as Australia cruised to the 162-run target to win the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years and qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Australia's points percentage (PCT) jumped to 63.72 and even if they lose the remaining two games against Sri Lanka in the ongoing cycle, their PCT will still be better than both India and Sri Lanka. There are a couple of Test assignments still left but the finale has already been decided as Australia will take on South Africa at Lord's in June with the two-time finalists India getting knocked out.

India lost six Tests in their last two series, losing 3-0 at home to New Zealand and now as many games in Adelaide, Melbourne and now at Sydney to tank the chance of going into the final third time in a row. India's defensive strategy cost them big time and came back to bite them hard, whether it was selection or gameplan, India were always trying to avoid a loss, rather than pushing for a win.

Having more all-rounders than specialists meant that the likes of Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were bowling much more than they would and should have and it eventually cost them. Bumrah not being able to bowlfor a full innings and India playing two spinners on a green pitch, with the series on the line and WTC final spot at stake, questions will be raised on the coach, the think-tank and captain.

Winning in Perth seemed to be an outlier as the players were fresh and baying for blood and the performance just fell off the cliff post that.