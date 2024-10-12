Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Australia consolidate top spot after bulldozing Pakistan, India face stern task in Women's T20 World Cup

Australia consolidate top spot after bulldozing Pakistan, India face stern task in Women's T20 World Cup

India have received a boost ahead of their clash against Australia in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup as two of Australia's squad members have got injured. There is no clarity on Tayla Vlaeminck and Alyssa Healy's participation in the game against India.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2024 10:20 IST
Indian team.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian team.

India's chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 took a major hit after Australia hammered Pakistan by nine wickets on Friday, October 11 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan needed to register a win over the Aussies to improve India's chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the tournament. However, contrary to the expectations of the Indian fans, the defending champions dished out a dominant performance and chased down 83 in just 11 overs with nine wickets in hand to plummet Pakistan.

The win has helped Australia consolidate their top spot on the Group A points table. The Aussies now have three wins in as many games and have accumulated six points with a net run rate (NRR) of 2.786.

India are occupying the second spot with four points after three games with a net run rate of 0.576. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can even make it to the semis without beating Australia in their final group stage fixture if New Zealand lose both their remaining matches.

While Pakistan are still in contention for the semis, it is unlikely for them to make it to the final four as their net run rate has taken a beating after the nine-wicket loss to Australia.

The defending champions Australia are almost through to the final four as they would have to lose their game against India on Sunday by 61 runs or more to be displaced from the top of the ladder.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table

S No. Teams Matches Wins Losses Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
1. Australia 3 3 0 6 2.786
2. India 3 2 1 4 0.576
3. New Zealand 2 1 1 2 -0.050
4. Pakistan 3 1 2 2 -0.488
5. Sri Lanka 3 0 3 0 -2.564

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement