Australia consolidate top spot after bulldozing Pakistan, India face stern task in Women's T20 World Cup

India's chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 took a major hit after Australia hammered Pakistan by nine wickets on Friday, October 11 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan needed to register a win over the Aussies to improve India's chances of qualifying for the semifinals of the tournament. However, contrary to the expectations of the Indian fans, the defending champions dished out a dominant performance and chased down 83 in just 11 overs with nine wickets in hand to plummet Pakistan.

The win has helped Australia consolidate their top spot on the Group A points table. The Aussies now have three wins in as many games and have accumulated six points with a net run rate (NRR) of 2.786.

India are occupying the second spot with four points after three games with a net run rate of 0.576. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side can even make it to the semis without beating Australia in their final group stage fixture if New Zealand lose both their remaining matches.

While Pakistan are still in contention for the semis, it is unlikely for them to make it to the final four as their net run rate has taken a beating after the nine-wicket loss to Australia.

The defending champions Australia are almost through to the final four as they would have to lose their game against India on Sunday by 61 runs or more to be displaced from the top of the ladder.

