Australia confirm playing XI for Boxing Day Test against India, make two key changes

Australia have revealed their playing XI for the fourth Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) starting Thursday, December 26 while making a couple of changes. 19-year-old New South Welshman Sam Konstas will make his debut replacing Nathan McSweeney while Scott Boland returned to the side in place of the injured Josh Hazlewood while skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that the hard-hitting Travis Head was good to go as far as his fitness was concerned.

"Trav's good to go, he'll play," Australia's skipper said. "He just ticked off some final things today and yesterday. But no worries about injury with Trav. He'll go into the game fully fit.

"I don't think you'll see too much management of him throughout the game. He just kind of plays as is. Maybe around fielding, if he's a bit uncomfortable, we will (manage him), but he's fully fit."

"He bowled beautifully in Adelaide," Cummins said of Boland. "Whenever he gets his chance, he steps in and looks like he's one of the best bowlers in the world.

"I expect him (to do) much the same. He loves bowling here, he's played probably more than anyone else here at the MCG in our team. He's prepared really well.

"It is pretty awesome that even with an unfortunate injury like Josh has, you can have someone like Scotty to come straight in seamlessly."

Australia playing XI for MCG Test: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland