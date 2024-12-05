Australia confirm playing XI for 2nd Test against India, make one change for day-night fixture

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia will be keen to level the series after suffering a heavy loss in the series opener against India

Australian skipper Pat Cummins confirmed the playing XI for the second Test against India in Adelaide set to commence on Friday, December 6. Cummins mentioned that there was only one change in the playing XI with Scott Boland set to play after a gap of almost 18 months, the first time since the last Ashes. Boland will replace injured Josh Hazlewood in the playing XI for Australia as the hosts look to level the series in the day-night fixture after suffering a 295-run loss in the Perth opener.

“Traditionally here there’s normally a little bit of nip, which obviously suits Scotty quite well,” Cummins said on the eve of the pink-ball Test on Boland's selection. "All last summer (he was) geared up to go and no-one fell over. So it feels like it’s been quite a while (since he has played a Test)."

Cummins was glad that Boland got some game time in Canberra with Prime Minister's XI in the two-day practice match and hoped that he'd be ready to go at the Adelaide Oval come Friday.

“Obviously he had a good little hit out in Canberra a couple days ago as well, so he’s feeling really good. He’s happy with how it’s coming out and his rhythm. As a captain, it’s pretty awesome for someone like Scotty to come straight in. We know he can bowl a huge amount of overs if you need (and he is) super consistent. He’s performed at this level. So he looks ready to go," Cummins added.

Australian skipper was also hopeful of Mitchell Marsh bowling when required as the alarm bells rang regarding his fitness as well after the Perth Test. Marnus Labuschagne, who has been in the middle of the storm after Perth defeat too retained his spot as Australia go all out to get a win under their belt.

For India, skipper Rohit Sharma and No 3 Shubman Gill are likely to return with a change or two expected in the bowling department as the visitors have sights on changing history at Adelaide in pink-ball encounters.

Australia playing XI: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland