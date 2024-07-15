Australia chief selector George Bailey confirms David Warner not to be considered for Champions Trophy 2025

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY David Warner.

Cricket Australia's (CA) national chief selector George Bailey has confirmed that David Warner won't be considered for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. Warner, who retired from International cricket with T20 World Cup 2024 being his final dance, kept a door ajar for the Champions Trophy next year.

While he recently reiterated that he would be "open to playing for (Australia) in the Champions Trophy if selected", the national selector has confirmed he would not be considered for the global ICC tournament.

"Our understanding is that David is retired, and (he) should be commended on what has been an incredible career across all three formats. Certainly, our planning is that he won't be there in Pakistan," Bailey said.

"You never know when Bull's joking…think he's just stirring the pot a bit. He's had a wonderful career, can't celebrate it enough, and think as time goes by, his legacy of what he has done for Australia and we reflect back on that, the legend of a player is only going to continue to grow. But as far as this team goes and the journey to transition to some different players, in his case across all three formats, it's going to be exciting," he added.

Australia announced their teams for the limited-overs series against Scotland and England with Mitchell Marsh leading in both - T20I and ODI formats as Pat Cummins has been rested. Jake Fraser-McGurk features in both squads as he looks to cement his place at the top of the order after Warner's retirement.

A few days ago, Warner reflected on his International career and kept a door open for the Champions Trophy. "It’s been an unbelievable experience to play at the highest level for such a long period. Australia was my team. The majority of my career was at the international level. It’s been an honour to be able to do this," Warner began in his post on Instagram.

"I want to say thanks to everyone out there who has made this possible. My wife and my girls, who sacrificed so much, thank you for all your support. No person will ever know what we’ve been through.

"I will continue to play franchise cricket for a while, and I am also open to playing for (Australia) in the Champions Trophy if selected.

"This team has had unbelievable success the last few years and long may this continue. Pat Cummins, Andrew Old Mac (McDonald, Australian coach) and staff have got this," he added.