Australia announce squads for series vs Pakistan, Bangladesh; Glenn Maxwell dropped from T20Is

New Delhi:

Australia have announced a heavily reshaped squad for the upcoming white-ball tours of Pakistan and Bangladesh. They have added Under-19 captain Ollie Peake, who earned his maiden international call-up. The teenage batter has been selected for the ODI series in Pakistan later this month but will not continue for the Bangladesh leg of the tour.

Notably, the 19-year-old starred during the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year, scoring 234 runs in four innings at an average of 78. His impact impressed the team management and could be given a debut during the series, especially when many of their heavyweights have been omitted because of the IPL.

“It's always exciting to see new players get an opportunity to play international cricket and be a part of the national team. The blend of experienced players, coupled with new or returning players, will provide a nice mix for these subcontinent tours. Continuing to provide opportunities for players to develop across a broad range of conditions and experiences is important and will continue to be a focus over the next 18 months to two years across the calendar and with future campaigns in mind,” Chair of selectors George Bailey said.

Marquees will miss series due to IPL

Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood have both been rested from the entire trip, while Mitchell Starc will also miss the ODI assignments after previously retiring from T20I cricket. Mitchell Marsh will captain the ODI side in Cummins’ absence.

Travis Head, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett will stay back with their IPL franchises for the playoffs, forcing selectors to split the touring squads across formats. The quartet will return for the Bangladesh ODI series beginning on June 9.

Glenn Maxwell has also been omitted from the T20I series against Bangladesh, despite being available for selection. Meanwhile, Aaron Hardie returns for the T20 leg after impressing in the PSL, though he has not been included in either of the ODI squads.

Selectors have also rewarded strong domestic form, handing Liam Scott and Joel Davies their first international call-ups. Scott, who enjoyed a standout season for South Australia across formats, has been included in both ODI squads. Davies will travel for the Pakistan ODIs and Bangladesh T20Is.

Billy Stanlake has earned a recall to the national setup for the first time since 2019, although his inclusion is limited to the Pakistan series. Matt Short has also been picked only for that leg of the tour.

Pakistan ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Adam Zampa

Bangladesh T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Adam Zampa

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