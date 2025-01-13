Australia announce Champions Trophy 2025 squad; Pat Cummins to lead, no Jake Fraser-McGurk

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia will commence their Champions Trophy campaign against England in Lahore on February 22

Australia named their 15-strong squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 led by Pat Cummins. Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh, all of whom are not part of the Test tour to Sri Lanka have been included in the preliminary squad. Cummins played through an ankle injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy while Josh Hazlewood suffered a calf strain during the Brisbane Test and hence was ruled out of the action for a month while Marsh is going through a form slump, however, is expected to be a mainstay in the ODI side.

Sean Abbott is the only notable absentee from the squad that played the ODI World Cup in India in 2023 and recently in the series against Pakistan while Jake Fraser-McGurk, who hasn't been able to pull his weight in the national setup thus far too was ignored as Matt Short and Aaron Hardie received their maiden ICC event call-ups for Australia.

Should Cummins not make it, Abbott is likely to get in, joining the likes of Mitchell Starc, Hazlewood and Nathan Ellis in the pace-bowling department with the all-rounders Marcus Stoinis and Aaron Hardie for support.

"This is a balanced and experienced squad with the core having been involved in the previous one-day World Cup, the West Indies series, last year's successful tour of the UK and the more recent Pakistan home series," chief selector George Bailey said.

"It offers a variety of options for touring management depending on opposition and the conditions that may present in Pakistan."

Short will partner Travis Head at the top replacing David Warner while one of Josh Inglis or Alex Carey will take up the wicketkeeper's spot. With no Cameron Green, two of Marnus Labuschagne, Stoinis and Hardie will be in the playing XI with Glenn Maxwell being the third all-rounder.

Australia open their campaign against England on Saturday, February 22 in Lahore while being placed in Group B alongside Afghanistan and South Africa among four teams.

Australia squad for Champions Trophy: Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa