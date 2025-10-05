Australia A player hospitalised with food poisoning after eating in Kanpur, BCCI responds An Australian A speedster was admitted to a hospital due to food poisoning after consuming food at a Kanpur hotel during the India A vs Australia A one-day series. The Board of Control for Cricket in India reacted to the incident.

New Delhi:

Australia A fast bowler, Henry Thornton, landed in a hospital after being infected with suspected food poisoning during the ongoing one-day series between India A and Australia A.

Thornton complained of a stomach infection and was admitted to the Regency Hospital in Kanpur and remained under observation for two days. Thornton faced gastrointestinal issues after eating the food at a Kanpur hotel. After his situation worsened, the speedster was admitted to the hospital. He was later discharged after senior doctors treated him, and he showed complete recovery. Apart from Thornton, three more Australian players reported mild stomach issues.

In response, the Australian A team management acted swiftly, prioritising the health of the players. A new diet plan was immediately implemented. Players have now been strictly prohibited from consuming any outside food. They are being served only specially prepared, safe, and nutritious meals under the supervision of medical staff and nutrition experts. Measures have also been put in place to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.

Rajeev Shukla reacts to incident

Meanwhile, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla has given his reaction to the incident, stating that the issue might have stemmed from something else.

"If there had been an issue with the food, all players, including the Indian players, would have fallen sick. It must have been something else. They are being fed food from one of the finest hotels, Hotel Landmark; the food is good, and everyone is eating the same. Since a few players have fallen ill, they may have contracted an infection, and we are handling it," Shukla said.

He added that the issues might have arisen due to the logistical challenges in Kanpur. "The issue arises because there aren't many hotels. We need 300 rooms in a five-star hotel, and that's not available. There is no international airport in the area that operates 24/7. Had better arrangements been in place, they would have gained an advantage."

Shukla was then asked why such issues take place in the senior or unofficial games and not within the IPL. He replied that during the IPL, the franchises make the arrangements "In the case of the IPL, everything depends on the franchises. They decide where the players stay, and it's entirely their choice, as the BCCI does not have any role in the decision-making. They choose a hotel of their preference," Shukla further stated.

(Report: Anurag Srivastava)