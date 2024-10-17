AUS-W vs SA-W head-to-head record, live streaming: Where to watch Australia vs South Africa on TV and online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Laura Wolvaardt plays a shot through the offside with Alyssa Healy behind the stumps.

After a series of riveting encounters in the group stage, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup has moved towards its business end and will witness its first semifinal clash on Thursday as defending champions Australia prepare to take on South Africa at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

Australia are coming into this contest on the back of a dominant run in the group stage. They won all their four matches and topped Group A to cement a place in the first semifinal.

The six-time champions look well-oiled and have players in their dug-out who have adapted well to the demanding conditions in the United Arab Emirates.

Ellyse Perry (101 runs) and Beth Mooney (100 runs) are the leading run-getters for Australia in the tournament whereas Megan Schutt is their leading wicket-taker.

They are still uncertain regarding the availability of their designated captain Alyssa Healy. Healy missed the game against India and was seen using crutches to walk. She hurt her right foot while batting in the game against Pakistan and hobbled off the field.

Vice-captain Tahlia McGrath led the side really well in the game against India and will shoulder the same responsibility against the Proteas if Healy misses out.

On the other hand, South Africa are also confident of getting a result in their favour. They lost a game to England during the group stage but were quick to pull things back and qualify for the semis.

Australia vs South Africa head-to-head record

The T20I contest between Australia and South Africa has been a one-sided affair. South Africa have only defeated Australia once in the ten games played between the two sides whereas Australia have won nine of those.

Notably, South Africa's solitary win over Australia came earlier this year.

Australia women vs South Africa women T20 World Cup live streaming and broadcast details

When will Australia take on South Africa in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

Australia will face South Africa in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, October 17.

Where will Australia play South Africa in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup?

Australia will face South Africa in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The match will get underway at 7:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Australia vs South Africa first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on TV?

The Australia vs South Africa first semifinal match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch Australia vs South Africa first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup online?

The Australia vs South Africa first semifinal match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.