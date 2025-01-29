AUS-W vs ENG-W Live: When and where to watch Women's Ashes Day-Night Test live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia will aim for a 7-0 white-wash against England women in the ongoing Ashes after sweeping the ODIs and T20Is

The Ashes series may not have gone to plan for England but even if there was a plan, it was punctured and thrown out of the picture quite early into the series. England had a couple of opportunities, once during the ODI series and the other during the T20Is but apart from that, it has been all Australia in the ongoing multi-format women's Ashes and the result? Australia are 6-0 ahead having won all three ODIs, followed by as many T20Is and are 12-0 ahead on points. England can now only avoid a whitewash and play for pride with four points at stake in the historic day-night Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

This will be only the third day-night Test in women's cricket, all in Australia but first at the MCG, which hasn't even happened for the men. The pink-ball clash will also celebrate the 90th anniversary of women's Test cricket. England had their veteran pacer Kate Cross ruled out of the clash, which suggests that Lauren Filer and Lauren Bell will take up the pace-bowling duties.

Australia will start as favourites even though England beat South Africa quite comfortably in the one-off Test just last month. This England side lacks confidence and needs an inspiration to get back to their basics and possibly make Australia work hard for every run they score and every ball they bowl.

When and where to watch AUS-W vs ENG-W T20I series on TV and OTT in India?

The one-off day-night Test between Australia and England women's teams as part of the multi-format Ashes series will kick off at the MCG on Thursday, January 30 and will run every day till February 2. The AUS-W vs ENG-W series will have a live broadcast on TV in India on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels and the live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Squads

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge