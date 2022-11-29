AUS vs WI, 1st Test LIVE STREAMING: When are where to watch series opener? DETAILS INSIDE

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia take on West Indies in the first Test match starting from November 1, 2022

AUS vs WI, 1st Test LIVE Streaming: After the conclusion of the all-important T20 World Cup, it is now time for the Test matches to take the centre stage. In a season that is peppered with high-octane Test matches, Australia are taking on West Indies. The Aussies will host the Caribbean boys for a two-match Frank Worell Trophy series that starts on November 30, 2022. The first Test match will be played at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

This particular series is a part of the ongoing WTC (World Test Championship) cycle. In Australia's favour, they are stationed at the top of the current WTC rankings with a win percentage of 70. On the other hand, the West Indies team led by Kraigg Brathwaite are placed on the sixth spot. They have nine matches left in the current cycle and have a win percentage of 50. Here is everything you'd want to know about the Test series that is about to unfold.

Streaming info: Australia vs West Indies Test series

What is the schedule for the Australia vs West Indies Test series?

The two Test matches between Australia and West Indies will be played between November 30, 2022, and December 12, 2022.

When will the first Test match of the series start?

The first Test match will start at 7:50 AM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where will the first Test matches between Australia and West Indies be televised?

The Australia vs West Indies Test series will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network

Where can the first Test be watched online or streamed live?

Sony LIV has the streaming rights of the entire Test series

What are the squads?

West Indies Squad: Kraigg Brathwaite(c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Nkrumah Bonner, Devon Thomas, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva(w), Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Raymon Reifer, Jason Holder, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Anderson Phillip

Australia Squad: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Marcus Harris

