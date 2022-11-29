PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: Brendon McCullum has some stern words to say regarding series opener | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Brendon McCullum in England nets

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: After their clash in the finals of the T20 World Cup at the mighty Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), it is now time for Ben Stokes and his side to embrace a new challenge and too in Pakistan. Over the past few months, the term 'Bazball' has been discussed in detail and it will now be put to test when they take on Babar's side in their backyard. The Test series is scheduled to begin on December 1, 2022, in Rawalpindi.

The English red ball cricket has been invincible for sometime now. They have completely altered their style with Baz aka Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes at the helm of things. After legendary all-rounder Stokes took over the reins of English cricket, they did defeat New Zealand, India, and South Africa, but in their home conditions. This is McCullum's first overseas assignment and he certainly will want to ace it. The last time England played a Test series in Pakistan was in the year 2005. Last year before the T20 World Cup, the English team management pulled out of the Pakistan tour citing security concerns. It will be a three-match Test series and considering how the conditions in Pakistan are, Stokes and co. are bound to have a tough task on their hands.

Speaking about the mindset of the English team, McCullum said:

It is very early to say anything about how things will pan out. I don't know if we are going to win the series. I can almost guarantee that when the skipper comes in here in 48 hours' time, he'll say there'll be no draws in this series.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Azhar Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

England squad: Ben Stokes (capt), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

