AUS vs SA 1st T20I Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Australia vs South Africa match The T20I cricket arrives in Darwin as Australia and South Africa gear up their T20 World Cup preparations in a series that promises to be a gripping one. Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada return to the side after having missed South Africa's recent tri-series.

Australia and South Africa kick off their white-ball series with international cricket returning to Darwin. The Proteas are on a tour to Australia for a three-match T20I and ODI series each with the first two T20 games to be played at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin.

The two teams recently met each other in the World Test Championship final, where the Proteas famously exorcised their ICC event ghosts to clinch the Test mace. This time around, the two cross paths as they prepare for the T20 World Cup 2026, which is six months away.

South Africa have been bolstered by the return of T20I captain Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada, both of whom were absent during the tri-series, which also involved New Zealand and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, the hard-hitting Australian team sees a return of Travis Head, who will partner with captain Mitchell Marsh at the top of the order.

The Aussies are coming off a 5-0 sweep of West Indies, against whom their batters plundered big runs and are expected to do the same against the Proteas too now. Notably, South Africa played in the T20I tri-series and fell short in the final to New Zealand after fielding an experimental side.

Ahead of all the action, here are the Dream11 fantasy picks for the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I in Darwin.

Dream11 team for AUS vs SA 1st T20I:

Josh Inglis, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Aiden Markram (VC), Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Corbin Bosch, George Linde, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada

Australia's T20I squad:

T20I: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa

South Africa's T20I squad:

T20I: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen