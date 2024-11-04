Monday, November 04, 2024
     
AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Babar Azam begins well with Rizwan at the other end after Starc strikes twice

Australia vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score: Regular captain Pat Cummins returns as Australia take on Pakistan in the first of the three ODIs. The spotlight is on Pakistan more with a new captain, Mohammad Rizwan, in charge and the trio of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi returning.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 04, 2024 9:55 IST
AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Highlights
Image Source : GETTY/ICC AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Highlights

AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Live Cricket Score: Babar Azam begins well with Rizwan at the other end after Mitchell Starc strikes twice

Australia vs Pakistan Live Updates: The start of the summer for the Australia men sees the regular skipper Pat Cummins return after skipping the England tour. Most of the Australian players are coming off playing some 50-over cricket in the One-Day Cup and this series will serve as match simulation for the Test players for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in less than three weeks. However, the spotlight is a bit more on the Pakistan players with a new captain, Mohammad Rizwan, in charge and the trio of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi returning. Australia start as favourites but a few of the Pakistan players were recently involved in the England Test series win and will want to take the momentum forward. Follow the live updates of AUS vs PAK 1st ODI from Melbourne-

Live updates :AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score and Updates

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Live: Babar Azam begins well but Pakistan two down

    Returning to the national side after more than three weeks, Babar Azam has begun well hitting a couple of great shots on the off side. Pakistan are 35/2 after 10 overs with Mohammad Rizwan just getting used to the pace of the pitch while Babar being the senior statesman, comfortable so far.

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Live: Starc strikes again!

    It hasn't been a good start for Pakistan as Abdullah Shafique goes now. Shafique was trying to leave this delivery outside the off-stump but was probably late in dropping his hands. An edge and straight to the keeper. Pakistan are two down for not a lot.

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:50 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Live: Starc strikes; first WICKET!!

    Saim Ayub has got the worst dream for a debutant bowling at him - Starc and Cummins - from either end and the former has struck. A length delivery, just moved away a touch and Saim Ayub has chopped it onto his stumps. Pakistan lose the first one.

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:48 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Here we go!! the Pakistan openers are in the middle

    Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique are in the middle and Pakistan will aim for a good start with the bat after losing the toss. 

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan go in with four pacers

    Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia make just one change from their last game against England

    Playing XI: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Cricket Australia's media team getting cheeky there

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:41 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia win toss, opt to bowl

    Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field. It's a fresh wicket at the start of the Australian summer but Cummins was confident of his team being comfortable in having a target in front of them while putting Pakistan in front. 

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:38 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Pakistan hope to begin the Rizwan era on a good note

    Pakistan will begin a new era in white-ball cricket with Mohammad Rizwan as the new captain. Pakistan have picked a young team with an eye on the 2027 World Cup and even though Australia start as favourites, the visitors will be keen to have a good performance in the series opener.

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:34 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Australia play full-strength apart from the absentees

    Most of the Australian players are coming off playing some 50-over cricket in the One-Day Cup. After missing the England tour, Cummins is back and Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc all will be in action. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are the only two names missing, as both of them are on their respective paternity leaves.

  • Nov 04, 2024 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Welcome to our live coverage of Australia vs Pakistan ODI series

    The Australian men's summer is here! It is going to be a big summer with the Pakistan white-ball series, five Test matches against India and the Big Bash League. First up, it's the ODIs against Pakistan at the G with regular skipper Pat Cummins back and Pakistan welcoming back their superstar trio of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Welcome to our live coverage of the AUS vs PAK 1st ODI from Melbourne-

