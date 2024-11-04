AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Live Score: Babar Azam begins well with Rizwan at the other end after Starc strikes twice

Returning to the national side after more than three weeks, Babar Azam has begun well hitting a couple of great shots on the off side. Pakistan are 35/2 after 10 overs with Mohammad Rizwan just getting used to the pace of the pitch while Babar being the senior statesman, comfortable so far.
It hasn't been a good start for Pakistan as Abdullah Shafique goes now. Shafique was trying to leave this delivery outside the off-stump but was probably late in dropping his hands. An edge and straight to the keeper. Pakistan are two down for not a lot.
Saim Ayub has got the worst dream for a debutant bowling at him - Starc and Cummins - from either end and the former has struck. A length delivery, just moved away a touch and Saim Ayub has chopped it onto his stumps. Pakistan lose the first one.
Pakistan openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique are in the middle and Pakistan will aim for a good start with the bat after losing the toss.
Playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w/c), Kamran Ghulam, Agha Salman, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain
Playing XI: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis(w), Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Hardie, Pat Cummins(c), Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field. It's a fresh wicket at the start of the Australian summer but Cummins was confident of his team being comfortable in having a target in front of them while putting Pakistan in front.
Pakistan will begin a new era in white-ball cricket with Mohammad Rizwan as the new captain. Pakistan have picked a young team with an eye on the 2027 World Cup and even though Australia start as favourites, the visitors will be keen to have a good performance in the series opener.
Most of the Australian players are coming off playing some 50-over cricket in the One-Day Cup. After missing the England tour, Cummins is back and Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc all will be in action. Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head are the only two names missing, as both of them are on their respective paternity leaves.
The Australian men's summer is here! It is going to be a big summer with the Pakistan white-ball series, five Test matches against India and the Big Bash League. First up, it's the ODIs against Pakistan at the G with regular skipper Pat Cummins back and Pakistan welcoming back their superstar trio of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi. Welcome to our live coverage of the AUS vs PAK 1st ODI from Melbourne-
Top News
Related Cricket News
Latest News