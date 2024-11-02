AUS vs PAK 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Australia vs Pakistan match in Melbourne

Sunday, November 03, 2024
     
Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy stint in white-ball cricket for Pakistan will kick off with a three-match ODI series against Australia. The series marks the return of the big three of Pakistan cricket including Babar Azam while for Australia skipper Pat Cummins comes back having missed England series.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Updated on: November 03, 2024 17:00 IST
Pakistan will begin the new Mohammad Rizwan era in
Image Source : GETTY Pakistan will begin the new Mohammad Rizwan era in white-ball cricket against Australia at the G on Monday afternoon

It is a sort of mix of continuity and change for Pakistan as they begin the Mohammad Rizwan era in white-ball cricket with probably the toughest tour in the world, Australia. Australia have their regulars return with skipper Pat Cummins back in the hot seat after missing the England tour. The likes of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Steve Smith all will be on show as Australian players look to get some match time in their bodies before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. 

Australia will be without their star duo of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, who have been granted respective paternity leave. For Pakistan, the star trio of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi have returned after missing most of the England Test series but have left out the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan. If Pakistan have moved on from them or not, these three ODIs will make the picture a bit clearer. It will be a huge test for Rizwan and vice-captain Agha Salman as Australia start as favourites definitely.

For Australia, it will be another opportunity to find the opening partner for Travis Head. Both Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short will get all three matches at the top with Smith, Labuschagne and Maxwell to follow. It is a scary batting order and middle-over wickets will be key for Pakistan if they have to challenge this Aussie side.

My Dream11 team for AUS vs PAK 1st ODI

Kamran Ghulam, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Matt Short, Steve Smith (vc), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Naseem Shah

Probable Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins (c)

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Arafat Minhas, Aamir Jamal, Haris Rauf

 

