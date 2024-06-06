AUS vs OMAN: David Warner shatters Aaron Finch's all-time T20I record for Australia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES David Warner.

Australia's veteran opening batter David Warner has started his ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign by shattering an impressive T20I record that previously belonged to former Australia captain Aaron Finch.

Warner has shattered Finch's all-time record for scoring the most T20I runs for Australia. With 3120 runs to his credit, Finch previously held the record but Warner played a 56-run knock against Oman in Australia's T20 World Cup opener at Kensington Oval in Barbados to move past Finch.

Warner has now scored 3155 runs in the shortest format of the game and is leading Australia's all-time run charts in T20Is.

The southpaw eventually got out after scoring a well-carved fifty (56 off 51 balls) and rescued Australia after an early stutter.

The winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 found themselves in early trouble after Oman reduced them to 50 for the loss of three wickets in 8.3 overs.

Most runs for Australia in T20I history

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike rate Highest Fifties Centuries David Warner 104 104 3155 33.92 141.92 100* 27 1 Aaron Finch 103 103 3120 34.28 142.53 172 19 2 Glenn Maxwell 107 99 2468 29.73 155.41 145* 10 5 Shane Watson 58 56 1462 29.24 145.32 124* 10 1 Mitchell Marsh 55 53 1446 33.62 134.01 92* 9 0

More to follow....