AUS vs OMAN: David Warner shatters Aaron Finch's all-time T20I record for Australia

Australia's veteran opening batter David Warner has started his ICC Men's T20 World Cup campaign by shattering an impressive T20I record that previously belonged to former Australia captain Aaron Finch.
Warner has shattered Finch's all-time record for scoring the most T20I runs for Australia. With 3120 runs to his credit, Finch previously held the record but Warner played a 56-run knock against Oman in Australia's T20 World Cup opener at Kensington Oval in Barbados to move past Finch.
Warner has now scored 3155 runs in the shortest format of the game and is leading Australia's all-time run charts in T20Is.
The southpaw eventually got out after scoring a well-carved fifty (56 off 51 balls) and rescued Australia after an early stutter.
The winners of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 found themselves in early trouble after Oman reduced them to 50 for the loss of three wickets in 8.3 overs.
Most runs for Australia in T20I history
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike rate
|Highest
|Fifties
|Centuries
|David Warner
|104
|104
|3155
|33.92
|141.92
|100*
|27
|1
|Aaron Finch
|103
|103
|3120
|34.28
|142.53
|172
|19
|2
|Glenn Maxwell
|107
|99
|2468
|29.73
|155.41
|145*
|10
|5
|Shane Watson
|58
|56
|1462
|29.24
|145.32
|124*
|10
|1
|Mitchell Marsh
|55
|53
|1446
|33.62
|134.01
|92*
|9
|0
More to follow....